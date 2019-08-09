Colin Kaepernick: Donald Trump backs quarterback NFL recall

Colin Kaepernick (right) and team-mate Eric Reid protested during the American national anthem before the start of a San Francisco 49ers match in September 2016

US President Donald Trump says he would "love to see" Colin Kaepernick play in the NFL again "if he's good enough".

Kaepernick has been without a team since opting out of his San Francisco 49ers contract in March 2017.

In 2016 he began kneeling for the national anthem in protest against racial injustice in the USA, with other players following suit, leading to criticism from Trump.

Earlier this week, Kaepernick said he was "still ready" to play in the NFL.

"I'd love to see Kaepernick come in - if he's good enough," said Trump.

"But I don't want to see him come in because somebody thinks it's a good PR move. If he's good enough, he will be in.

"I know the owners, I know [New England Patriots owner] Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners. If he's good enough, they'd sign him.

"So if he's good enough, they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games."

On Wednesday, Kaepernick posted a video on his social media accounts of himself working out in a gym, saying: "5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready."

He also shared a corresponding video in which he says he has been "denied" work for 889 days.

In October 2017 he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging collusion by team owners to keep him out of the league before he reached a settlement with the NFL earlier this year.

During his time with the 49ers, Kaepernick played in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, when San Francisco lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.