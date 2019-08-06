'Pure adrenaline' - Belfast Trojans win Shamrock Bowl

Barry Keil says that being able to win a Shamrock Bowl with his son Christian present was one of the highlights of his career

"I've had about three hours sleep in the last 48 hours but it's been worth every second. I'm just running on pure adrenaline."

Barry Keil certainly hasn't had a bad week.

He's is currently on a tour of Bucharest and Barcelona as a first assistant director, but on Sunday he was part of the Belfast's Trojans fifth Shamrock Bowl title in a fitting farewell to his American football career.

The Trojans came out on top against the South Dublin Panthers, with touch-downs from Tom Morris, Jona Siri and James McKelvey, plus six points from the boot of Ben Sloan, giving the Belfast outfit a 24-10 win.

"I'm lucky enough that I get to travel the world with my job, but Sunday's game is a highlight that will stay with me forever," said Keil, who is also the Trojans' chairman.

"I've been with the Trojans since 2008, and for the last couple of years I've been hanging on trying to squeeze out one more championship.

"I knew the final would be my last game, so to win it was extremely emotional.

"My first feeling at the end of the game was pure joy, and there was that celebration with my team-mates, but there was also a bit of sadness that my playing career was over.

"I think the highlight was the moment I was able to lift the Shamrock Bowl with my three-year-old son present, he missed the first four titles so for him to be there was a special feeling."

Learning from the past

Jona Siri was one of the three Trojans players to score a touch down in their fifth Shamrock Bowl success

"Since I started playing the league has stepped up massively. We used to hammer teams by 60-odd points but now every game is a contest," said the 45-year-old.

"The respect among the league is massive between all the teams. We probably went in as favourites for the final but the Panthers gave us a proper game.

"Over the past few years we've lost the final in the last 20 seconds of the game, and lost semi-finals by the smallest of margins.

"Losing like that helped us in the long run and I've no doubt it'll be the same for the Panthers in the future.

"We had a lightening start but the Panthers got into it and it wasn't the perfect game, but we got over the line and that is the important thing."

High standards

"We always ask what it means to be a Trojan, which I know is a bit of a sporting cliché," said Keil.

"This year we attracted a lot more athletes to the team, which I think has made a difference," he added.

"When you throw in some some great coaches too it's a strong combination. We've still very much got Irish roots with a bit of the USA thrown in.

"We set really high standards and don't want them to slip. We demand that level and respect for the jersey.

The Belfast Trojans are now the most success American Football team in Ireland this decade with five Shamrock Bowl wins

Keil has played a role in all of the Trojans' Shamrock Bowl wins, including their four titles in a row from 2012-2015.

"I think the first title meant the most to me and I remember the nerves of that day so well. It was extremely tense and I will never forget the relief when we got over the line.

"We made it four in a row which was also pretty special and to finish my career on such a high note was a very emotional feeling.

"Our fifth title felt slightly different knowing it was the end of my playing career, but each victory means so much and I've made so many memories.

"When you win a Shamrock Bowl it's bringing together everything that you have been working towards all season, and you're on the field with your football family.

"I'm proud that I can now hang up my helmet and say I've helped the Trojans become the most successful team in Ireland over the past decade."