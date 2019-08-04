Tom Brady: New England Patriots quarterback agrees new $23m deal

Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl in February to eclipse the record he shared with Charles Haley

Legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has agreed terms on a contract extension that will keep him at the franchise until he is 44.

The two-year extension is expected to be announced in the coming days.

It will increase his salary from $15million (£12.34m) this year to $23million (£18.92m), according to NFL.com.

In February, after claiming a record sixth Super Bowl ring, Brady had said he had no intention of retiring.

Speaking last week Brady said: "I am trying to do the best I can do today and let those things [contract negotiations] work themselves out."

Brady has played in nine Super Bowls and won six.

He has the fourth best record in NFL history in passing yards with 70,514, though he is likely to pass Brett Favre (71,838) and Peyton Manning (71,940) this season.