Shamrock Bowl: Belfast Trojans ready for success in Dublin showpiece

Teddy Canty, far left, says it "would mean a lot" to win his first trophy as a coach

Belfast Trojans are within touching distance of a fifth Shamrock Bowl title, with the South Dublin Panthers standing in their way in Ireland's American Football showpiece on Sunday.

While the Trojans have local roots, they've had some College football experience in their coaching set-up for the 2019 season.

Teddy Canty, who played for Presbyterian College before moving to Northern Ireland, believes his side are ready to go for glory in their sixth final in eight years at Energia Park in Dublin.

"At this point of the year it's about staying committed to what we've been doing all season," said defensive line coach Canty.

The Trojans reached their sixth Shamrock Bowl final with a 14-0 win over UCD in the semi-final

"We'll maybe tweak some things to give them a different look, but we'll stay true to who we are.

"I think I've brought a different perspective after playing in College, and we've really emphasised that we want our team to be selfless.

"I'm really enjoying being a mentor now, passing on my knowledge and helping the guys improve their game.

"I won one trophy as a player but it would be my first success as a coach, and I firmly believe if we stick to what we've been doing then we'll win."

Meeting on a night out

Canty met his wife Emma when she was on a university exchange programme in America, and says it was an easy decision to move to Northern Ireland when her application for a work visa fell through.

Despite playing football in his native USA, the South Carolina man says he only stumbled across the Trojans by chance when he moved across the Atlantic.

"I was on a night out when I first moved over and someone came up to me and said I was a huge guy.

"We got talking and it turns out he played for the Trojans and wanted to see if I'd come along.

"He was a freakishly large guy and I'm a really wide dude, so that's basically how we bonded.

"I hadn't heard of the Trojans when I had moved here so I found out by getting 'hit on' in a nightclub.

Coaching is like parenting

"They had me playing for two years before I decided I was too old for it all," added the 35-year-old.

"I'd hung up my boots and was still around the club but not involved in anything official, but then last year head coach James McKelvey asked me to to help out and offer my expertise.

"So I kind of just fell into the coaching side of the game too, and to be honest when I was growing up I never wanted to get into coaching.

Canty in his College football days with Presbyterian College

"But now I'm involved it's really fun, it's like watching your kids grow up throughout the season, seeing how they develop and grow.

"My coach in school always said that the skills were transferable into coaching from real life. Now I have my own family and, through being a manager at work, I can really see that.

"Everyone has different roles but we all want to succeed."

Football offers something different in Ireland

Canty believes while "a lot of the players are first-timers", the level of American Football across Ireland is continuing to grow.

"With the NFL becoming more global I think it's got people curious about what we've got going on at the Trojans," he added.

"Even in my short time in Northern Ireland I have noticed a growth in the sport and in the quality.

"The community get really involved and I think there has been growth in that regard too, whether that be volunteering or spectating.

"I think part of the appeal is that it is such a different sport over here. It gives everyone a different option on a Sunday afternoon and I think that makes it more attractive.

South Carolina native Canty believes the global growth of the NFL has helped expand the game across Ireland

"The standard here is really good, I would say it would be up the level below College football in the States.

"There are a real mix of guys in the team, and I would honestly say that 15-20 players in our league could make it in College football in America.

"But, in saying that, it's a part-time sport here. It's sometimes hard for some of the guys to get time off work to do the extra stuff on the side that could help the game improve even further here.

"I think a lot of those guys with a rugby background have a huge advantage. You find that those who do shift across from rugby can make the transition to American football fairly easily.

"The reason it's so big back home is because it's part of the culture growing up and when a sport isn't one of the core activities then it can be quite hard for players to adjust.

"I think it's something similar in reverse for rugby and soccer in the USA, they aren't majority sports so the highest level maybe isn't there, but it is continuing to grow."

Players have made coaching easy

Canty says he knew his "glory days" as a player were over but coaching has given him a new perspective on the game

"They've made it easier for me as a coach by trusting me and letting me make mistakes," said Canty.

"The players listen and try to execute what we want, and if didn't work we'd take it back to the drawing board and try again.

"I think we've all learnt a lot this year so it would mean a lot to me as a coach if we can win it.

"I think everyone has dreamt about lifting that trophy after the game, but it's important that we stay humble.

"I think you play it in the back of your mind about lifting the trophy, but you also think about missing out and that feeling, which then spurs you on.

"I think the potential for failure scares you a bit, so that drives us on to help each other and now we're ready to go."