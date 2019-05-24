Adam 'Pacman' Jones retires after 13 seasons as NFL cornerback

Adam 'Pacman' Jones played in the NFL from 2005 to 2018

NFL cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones has announced his retirement from the sport after a 13-season career as a player.

The 35-year-old represented the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.

Jones courted controversy off the field as brushes with the law saw arrests for assault, drug possession and alcohol-related offences.

"I will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to do what I love for so many years," he said.

"We climbed through the mud to get here, we broke barriers, we cried, we laughed, we broke cycles, we broke records, we fell, but got back up."

Jones retires with 17 career interceptions and 522 tackles.

He also returned 192 punts for 1,944 yards and five touchdowns, and gained 3,232 yards on 125 kick-off returns.