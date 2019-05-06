Alex Jenkins: New York Giants sign English defensive end as free agent

Media playback is not supported on this device From a supermarket to the Super Bowl?

Englishman Alex Jenkins has signed for the NFL's New York Giants as a free agent.

The 26-year-old defensive end, who was cut by the New Orleans Saints before the 2018 season, came through the NFL's International Player Pathway scheme.

Jenkins was given a deal following a try-out at the Giants' rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Bath-born Jenkins must now try to make the franchise's final 52-man roster before the season kicks off in August.

He joins former rugby players Alex Gray and Christian Wade as English graduates of the International Player Pathway scheme.

Gray, the former England Sevens captain, has a reserve futures contract with the Atalanta Falcons while ex-England winger Christian Wade signed for the Buffalo Bills last month.

Londoner Jay Ajayi, who won the Super Bowl in 2018 with the Philadelphia Eagles, is currently a free agent.