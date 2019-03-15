Kareem Hunt: Cleveland Browns running back suspended by the NFL

Kareem Hunt will miss half of the Browns' regular season games in 2019

Cleveland Browns' Kareem Hunt has been suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the 2019 season, after the release of a video from February 2018 that appeared to show him attacking a woman.

The running back, 23, was sacked by the Kansas City Chiefs in December.

Two months later he was signed by the Browns, but remained banned until an NFL investigation was complete.

The NFL said the suspension was in connection with two incidents.

No charges have been filed by police.

"Hunt was notified that he has been suspended without pay for the Browns' first eight regular season games for violations of the NFL personal conduct policy in connection with physical altercations at his residence in Cleveland last February and at a resort in Ohio last June," a statement said.

Hunt has apologised again and said he "respects the league's decision on discipline".

"I know that my behaviour hurt a lot of people, and I again apologise to them," he said.

"My commitment to earning the trust of the league, my team-mates, the organisation and this community through my actions will continue, and I understand there is a lot of hard work ahead of me before I'm able to fully return to playing the game I love."