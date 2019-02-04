Super Bowl 53: New England Patriots 13-3 Los Angeles Rams - Pats claim record sixth win

Media playback is not supported on this device Super Bowl 53: Stunning Rob Gronkowski catch sets up New England Patriots' touchdown

The New England Patriots produced a defensive masterclass to beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 and equal Pittsburgh Steelers' record of six Super Bowl titles.

Bill Belichick - the most successful coach in Super Bowl history and now, at 66, the oldest man to win it - again came up with the perfect gameplan in Atlanta as the Patriots stifled one of the most explosive offences in the NFL.

That was a major factor in it being the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time, with the 16 total points scored comfortably below the previous record of 21.

The score was just 3-0 until late in the third quarter through Stephen Gostkowski's 42-yard field goal from the first possession of the second quarter.

The Patriots' defence piled the pressure on inexperienced quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams had to punt from their first eight possessions. Sean McVay's side finally got their offence moving in the third and drew level through a 53-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

But Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who now has six Super Bowl rings - more than any other player in history - lofted a perfect 34-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski to set up Sony Michel to burrow over the line for the game's only touchdown with seven minutes left.

Gostkowski added gloss with a late field goal as the Patriots ground out a hard-fought win.

"It was an unbelievable year, we fought through it more than anything," said 41-year-old Brady. "They [the Rams] played so well, their defence was great, they made it tough on every play.

"We finally got a touchdown and our defence had a game of the year. We have been this far and lost and it's really tough. I wish we had played better on offence but we won, I can't believe it."

Before the game the American National Anthem was performed by legendary soul singer Gladys Knight, while the traditional half-time show duties fell to Maroon 5, whose set alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi met with only a lukewarm reception.

Sony Michel's touchdown was his sixth of the post-season

More to follow.