Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wins 2018 NFL MVP award

Mahomes threw 50 touchdowns and passed for 5,097 yards

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

The 23-year-old, who was also voted offensive player of the year, is the youngest player to win the award since Miami Dolphins' Dan Marino in 1984.

Mahomes threw a league-high 50 touchdowns, and also averaged more than 318 passing yards per game in a total of 5,097 yards.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy was the coach of the year.

The awards were given out at a ceremony in Atlanta where Super Bowl 53 will take place between Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on Sunday.

Mahomes almost got his side to the showpiece event, only for the Chiefs to lose to the Patriots in overtime.

"I'm so humbled," Mahomes said. "This is just the beginning. We've got a long ways to go."

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was named Rookie of the Year after a debut season in which he amassed 2,028 total scrimmage yards.

Only two other rookies in NFL history - Eric Dickerson in 1983 and Edgerrin James in 1999 - had broken the 2,000-yard barrier.