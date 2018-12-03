Mike McCarthy: Green Bay Packers fire coach after 13 years

Aaron Rodgers (l) was Mike McCarthy's (r) starting quarterback from 2008

The Green Bay Packers have fired Mike McCarthy after 13 years as head coach.

The decision was made after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, leaving Green Bay with a 4-7-1 record.

McCarthy, 55, handed quarterback Aaron Rodgers his first start in 2008 and, two seasons later, the pair led the Packers to victory at Super Bowl XLV.

"The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers," said team president and chief executive Mark Murphy.

"Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field."

NFL: Aaron Rodgers' record against best is 'indefensible' - Osi Umenyiora

Of the current NFL coaches, only Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) and Marvin Lewis (Cincinnati Bengals) have been in charge longer than McCarthy was.

Under McCarthy, Rodgers was also the NFL's most valuable player for 2011 and 2014, and the Packers lost in the NFC Championship game in the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

But last season they missed out on the play-offs for the first time in nine years and they have failed to win on the road this year, losing five of their past six games.

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin has been named interim head coach with four games to play this season.