San Francisco 49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest

The San Francisco 49ers have released linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of domestic violence.

The 24-year-old was arrested at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa, Florida before the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Foster had previous domestic violence charges dropped in May.

The NFL suspended Foster for the first two games of this season, citing their conduct and substance-abuse rules.

A custody report from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed the alleged victim of the assault had been in an on-again-off-again relationship for three years with Foster.

Speaking after the first arrest, which saw the charges dropped after the woman withdrew her allegations, 49ers coach coach Kyle Shanahan said: "We can promise if there's someone who ever hits their significant other, girlfriends, some person like that, that person is not going to be on our team.

"Obviously, Reuben is on our team right now, so we're waiting to see how that goes. But if that's something that we felt he did or ended up happening, you guys will see how we feel."

He played 16 games for the 49ers but had failed to impress this season, making 29 tackles in six games with no sacks, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries or interceptions.