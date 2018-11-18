Cleveland Browns 'want to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coach role'

Condoleezza Rice served as President Bush's National Security Advisor for four years before becoming Secretary of State

Condoleezza Rice has held some of the most high-profile roles in American politics - but could she be about to switch her attention to another walk of life?

According to a report in the United States, the former Secretary of State and National Security Advisor is wanted by struggling NFL franchise the Cleveland Browns.

But not for an administrative job - the Browns apparently want the 64-year-old to be their new head coach.

ESPN, quoting a "league source", reports Browns general manager John Dorsey wants to interview Rice, a prominent member of President George W Bush's administration between 2001 and 2009.

Rice, a lifelong Browns fan who often attends home games, would become the first woman to be interviewed for an NFL head-coaching job.

She has no coaching experience but has served as a member of the College Football play-off selection committee. Earlier this year she led a commission studying potential changes for college basketball.

Even if Rice does not become head coach, ESPN's report claims any interview process could lead to her becoming more involved in the organisation in an official capacity or as a consultant.

The Browns sacked head coach Hue Jackson last month after he managed three wins in 39 games after being appointed in 2015.

Under Jackson, the Browns became only the second side to go through a 16-game NFL season without winning, having gone 1-15 in his debut campaign.

Their win over the New York Jets in September was the team's first in 635 days, but one win and three defeats in the games that followed led to Jackson's sacking.

They have since won one and lost one to move to 3-6-1 on the season, and sit bottom of the AFC North with six regular-season games to go.