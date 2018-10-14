Seattle Seahawks beat Oakland Raiders 27-3 at Wembley

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Oakland Raiders 3-27 Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks dominated the Oakland Raiders to run out 27-3 winners in the first game of the 2018 International Series at Wembley.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, while counterpart Derek Carr was sacked six times and forced into several fumbles.

The Raiders were booed on to the field by an electric London crowd seemingly full of Seahawks fans.

The crowd of 84,922 was the largest for an NFL game at Wembley.

Wilson delivered a five-yard touchdown pass to Jaron Brown on the opening drive before finding David Moore from 19 yards in the second quarter.

Sebastian Janikowski kicked two field goals to give Seattle a 17-0 first-half lead, with the Raiders losing wide receiver Amari Cooper to concussion.

Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett for 10 yards in the fourth quarter before Oakland finally got on the board with Matt McCrane's 43-yard field goal.

Victory was Seattle's third in four games.

The Tennessee Titans take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley on 21 October, while the Philadelphia Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars on 28 October.