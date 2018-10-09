Drew Brees passes Peyton Manning's record as Saints beat Redskins

Breese (centre) has 499 career touchdown passes

New Orleans Saints' game against Washington Redskins was temporarily stopped to celebrate their quarterback Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning's career passing yards record.

Brees, 39, needed 201 yards to overtake Manning (71,940) and did so in the second quarter when he found Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown.

The game was then halted and Brees was given the record-breaking ball.

"I will remember that one for a long time," he said.

"It has truly been a dream come true. Truly proud and very grateful."

Brees tossed 363 yards in the 43-19 win over the Redskins as he took his career yards total to 72,103 yards.

"I don't know if that will ever sink in," Brees added.

"I didn't set out on this journey to break these records.

"I just play because I love the game and I love to compete and I love being part of this organisation."

In a pre-taped message, Manning said: "All your hard work and dedication has paid off. Congratulations and I'm proud of you."

Brees, who is in his 18th NFL season, led the Saints to victory in the 2009 season Super Bowl and was the MVP of the game.

He has 499 career touchdown passes, which is one short of joining Manning, Brett Favre and New England's Tom Brady in reaching 500. Brady reached the half century milestone last week.

"I still feel like there's work to be done," Brees said.