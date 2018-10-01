BBC Sport - Alvin Kamara scores touchdown for New Orleans Saints, heads home
Kamara scores touchdown, heads home
- From the section American football
Alvin Kamara scores the last of his three touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints then heads to the locker room having battered the New York Giants.
