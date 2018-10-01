Alvin Kamara walks off the field after scoring a game-sealing touchdown for the New Orleans Saints and there are some stunning toe-tapping touchdowns in NFL plays of the week.

Watch the Oakland Raiders play Seattle Seahawks at Wembley live on BBC Two, Sunday October 14 at 18:00 BST

Available to UK users only.