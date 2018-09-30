BBC Sport - NFL Show: Efe Obada talks to Osi Umenyiora about taking his chance with the Carolina Panthers

Trafficked child to NFL star - how London's Obada took his chance

"I took a picture of my jersey on my seat, I just knew today was my moment."

Trafficked as a child from Nigeria to the UK, Carolina Panthers' Efe Obada tells the NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora how he found his way to the top of the game.

WATCH MORE: From child refugee in London to the NFL - watch Obada in action

READ MORE: Efe Obada makes dream start to NFL career with Carolina Panthers

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Trafficked child to NFL star - how London's Obada took his chance

Video

Poulter, Fleetwood and Garcia feature in day two's best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Moliwood' magic & reliable Rose feature in key battles from day two

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pogba & Mourinho: An untenable situation?

Video

'A perfect ride' - Van der Breggen wins World Championships

  • From the section Cycling
Video

McIlroy birdie cancels out brilliant Finau bunker shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Klopp salutes 'outstanding' Sturridge goal

Video

Man Utd are lacking confidence - Mourinho

Video

'Moliwood' continue surge to win two of first three holes

  • From the section Golf
Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Guardiola thrilled with 'outstanding' Man City

Video

West Ham want many more days like this - Pellegrini

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you