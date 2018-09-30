"I took a picture of my jersey on my seat, I just knew today was my moment."

Trafficked as a child from Nigeria to the UK, Carolina Panthers' Efe Obada tells the NFL Show's Osi Umenyiora how he found his way to the top of the game.

