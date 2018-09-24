BBC Sport - NFL: Britain's Efe Obada puts on show on Carolina Panthers debut
British player Efe Obada puts in a stunning defensive performance on his debut for the Carolina Panthers with a tackle, interception and sack in his first regular season appearance in the NFL.
