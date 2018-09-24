BBC Sport - NFL plays of the week: Dolphins high-five, Chiefs magic and a hurdling Josh Allen
High-fives and high hurdles in the NFL
- From the section American football
Watch the best plays from week three in the NFL featuring more magic from the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes, and the Miami Dolphins high-fiving before scoring a touchdown.
Available to UK users only.
Watch NFL This Week at 23:45 BST on Tuesday 25 September on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
