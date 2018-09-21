Isaiah Crowell: New York Jets running back criticised for 'toilet paper' celebration

Isaiah Crowell pretends to use the ball as toilet paper in the New York Jets' defeat to the Cleveland Browns

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has criticised running back Isaiah Crowell for a 'toilet paper' celebration, calling it "inexcusable" and vowing it "will never happen again".

After scoring a second touchdown against his former team the Cleveland Browns, 25-year-old Crowell wiped the ball on his bottom before throwing it into the crowd.

The Browns beat the Jets 21-17 for their first win in 635 days.

"We addressed it," said Bowles.

Crowell - who played for the Browns between 2014 and 2017 - was penalised with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct flag.

He said his actions were "spur of the moment" and were not intended to offend his former team's fans.

"I need to control myself. I don't think it had to do with the stadium I was at," he said.

"I did it so I have to accept whatever punishment comes with the celebration. I know that I can't put my team-mates in that position."