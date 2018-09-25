NFL London Games: BBC TV and online coverage times

Media playback is not supported on this device Timberlake, Eagles & Osi - Super Bowl best moments

The BBC will have live coverage of the 2018 NFL London Games and the season-ending Super Bowl on BBC TV, Red Button and online.

The NFL's three London games at Wembley Stadium start with the Seattle Seahawks against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, 14 October.

That match is followed by Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, 21 October and then Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 28 October.

BBC TV will have live coverage of Super Bowl 53 from Atlanta on Sunday, 3 February 2019.

You can keep updated on everything NFL with a weekly Tuesday night review show, NFL This Week, on BBC Two and watch weekly highlights and clips on the BBC Sport website.

The NFL Show follows Match Of The Day on BBC One on Saturday nights.

BBC Sport's live coverage

Sunday, 14 October

17:30-19:00, Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders, BBC Two (19:30-21:30, continues on BBC Red Button)

Sunday, 21 October

14:00-18:00, Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers, BBC Two

Sunday, 28 October

13:00-17:00, Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars, BBC Two

Late changes

Schedules and coverage times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

