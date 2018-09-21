BBC Sport - The Cleveland Browns and star Baker Mayfield finally get a win
After 635 days the Browns win thanks to star Mayfield
After 635 days the Cleveland Browns get a win in the NFL, thanks to star rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield who led them to a 21-17 victory over the New York Jets.
