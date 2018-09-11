BBC Sport - NFL: Sam Darnold's debut for the New York Jets starts in the worst way possible
Jets rookie Darnold overcomes worst possible start
- From the section American football
Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold's New York Jets debut starts in the worst way possible, but he bounces back to help his team beat the Detroit Lions 48-17.
