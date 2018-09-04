BBC Sport - Efe Obada signs for Carolina Panthers: From child refugee in London to the NFL

From child refugee in London to the NFL - watch Obada in action

Watch Efe Obada in action for the Carolina Panthers as he completes his extraordinary journey from child refugee born in Nigeria and trafficked to the UK, to the NFL.

READ MORE: Khalil Mack signs record NFL defensive player deal with Chicago Bears

The 2018 NFL season gets under way on Thursday 6 September - watch weekly highlights in the NFL Show on BBC iPlayer.

From child refugee in London to the NFL - watch Obada in action

