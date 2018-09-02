BBC Sport - The NFL Show is back with Osi Umenyiora, Jason Bell and Mark Chapman
'Must be the money!' The NFL Show is back
- From the section American football
Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora welcome back the NFL Show in a shower of cash after a number of big money deals were completed in the off season.
You can watch the first NFL Show of the season on the BBC iPlayer.
READ MORE: NFL defensive player record broken again
Best of NFL video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired