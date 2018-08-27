Odell Beckham Jr: NFL star signs new $95m deal at New York Giants

Beckham has taken part in the warm-ups of three pre-season games but has not played

Odell Beckham Jr has signed a five-year contract extension at the New York Giants worth a reported $95m (£73.7m), making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The contract includes a guaranteed $65m and an average $20m over the first three seasons for the star player.

"I'm just so happy that it is finally done now," Beckham said.

The Giants added: "Our sensational and record-breaking wide receiver has signed a lucrative contract extension."

He suffered a season-ending broken ankle in October 2017 but is expected to be fit for the first game of the new NFL season against Jacksonville Jaguars on 9 September.

In February 2018, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo became the highest paid NFL player in history after signing a contract worth $137.5m (£106.6m) with the San Francisco 49ers.