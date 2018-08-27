Odell Beckham Jr: NFL star signs new $95m deal at New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr
Beckham has taken part in the warm-ups of three pre-season games but has not played

Odell Beckham Jr has signed a five-year contract extension at the New York Giants worth a reported $95m (£73.7m), making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The contract includes a guaranteed $65m and an average $20m over the first three seasons for the star player.

"I'm just so happy that it is finally done now," Beckham said.

The Giants added: "Our sensational and record-breaking wide receiver has signed a lucrative contract extension."

He suffered a season-ending broken ankle in October 2017 but is expected to be fit for the first game of the new NFL season against Jacksonville Jaguars on 9 September.

In February 2018, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo became the highest paid NFL player in history after signing a contract worth $137.5m (£106.6m) with the San Francisco 49ers.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired