BBC Sport - Malcolm Jenkins: Philadelphia Eagles safety in silent sign protest against Donald Trump
Watch Eagles' Jenkins' silent sign protest
- From the section American football
Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles refuses to answer reporters' questions and instead holds up handwritten signs to highlight social injustices in the United States.
The protest follows US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel the annual Super Bowl champions' White House visit after most Eagles players did not want to attend.
READ MORE: Trump drops Philadelphia Eagles White House invitation over anthem protest
