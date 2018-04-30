BBC Sport - Jordan Mailata: NFL's Philadelphia Eagles draft Australian rugby league player
Philadelphia Eagles draft Australian rugby player
- From the section American football
Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, select 21-year-old Australian rugby league player Jordan Mailata with their seventh round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The former South Sydney Rabbitoh has never played a down of American football but has wowed pundits with his size and mobility and is expected to play as an offensive tackle.
WATCH MORE: Who is number one pick Baker Mayfield?
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired