BBC Sport - NFL Draft 2018: Quarterback Baker Mayfield is 'surprise' first draft pick
"Oh my word!" Mayfield is surprise first pick in NFL Draft
- From the section American football
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is named as first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns - much to the surprise of many pundits and fans on Thursday.
