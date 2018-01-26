Super Bowl LII: Live BBC TV and online coverage for Patriots v Eagles

Highlights: New England Patriots 24-20 Jacksonville Jaguars
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles
Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis Date: Sunday, 4 February Time: 23:15 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and mobile app plus live text coverage.

The BBC will bring you comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LII across all platforms on Sunday, 4 February.

The New England Patriots reached a record 10th Super Bowl with a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, after they thrashed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7.

Watch live coverage of the game on BBC One, Connected TV and online plus the BBC Sport website and mobile app and follow text updates and analysis online.

Super Bowl LII coverage times

All times listed are GMT and are subject to change

Tuesday, 6 February

NFL This Week (repeat)

07:00-08:40, 17:20-19:00 and 10:30-01:00, BBC Two

NFL highlights: Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 Minnesota Vikings

