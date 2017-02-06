BBC Sport - Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons in greatest comeback

Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history

The New England Patriots complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, having trailed 28-3.

MATCH REPORT: Atlanta Falcons 28-34 New England Patriots

WATCH MORE: Superb things from the Super Bowl

Available to UK users only.

