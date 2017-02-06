BBC Sport - Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons in greatest comeback
Watch the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history
- From the section American football
The New England Patriots complete the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28, having trailed 28-3.
MATCH REPORT: Atlanta Falcons 28-34 New England Patriots
