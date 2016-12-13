NFL: London to host four International Series games in 2017

The New York Giants beat the Los Angeles Rams 17-10 at Twickenham in 2016

The NFL has announced the full set of fixtures to be played in London in 2017.

The Miami Dolphins will play the New Orleans Saints in one of those contests as part of the NFL's International Series.

There will be two games staged at Wembley and two at Twickenham Stadium.

London hosts four games in 2017, one more than in 2016 and the most it has ever hosted.

NFL fixtures in London in 2017
Wembley Stadium
Sunday, 24 September or Sunday, 1 October 2017Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 24 September or Sunday, 1 October 2017New Orleans Saints @ Miami Dolphins
Twickenham Stadium
Sunday, 22 October or Sunday, 29 October 2017Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 22 October or Sunday, 29 October 2017 Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

The New York Giants became the first side to win at Twickenham in October when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 17-10.

Meanwhile, at Wembley, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts 30-27 and the Washington Redskins tied 27-27 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

London hosted its first NFL game in 2007 and the NFL says there has been "accelerated growth" in audience figures since then. It says the UK has a fan base of more than 13 million people.

