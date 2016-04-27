BBC Sport - NFL: How does the Draft work?

All you need to know about the NFL Draft

The biggest off-season event in the NFL is the Draft, which takes place from Thursday to Monday. Make sure you know what happens on the night by watching our rookie's guide.

WATCH MORE: Cam Newton & Andrew Luck among former number one picks

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired