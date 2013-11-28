NFL Wembley dates for 2014 International Series announced
The NFL has announced the dates for next season's three International Series games at Wembley.
The Oakland Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins on 28 September before the Atlanta Falcons take on the Detroit Lions on 26 October.
Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars - who have committed to playing a game at Wembley each year until 2016 - will meet the Dallas Cowboys on 9 November.
The NFL has staged regular season games in London since 2007.
In September, a crowd of 83,519 watched the Minnesota Vikings beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-27 in the seventh International Series game.
A month later, the San Francisco 49ers routed Jacksonville 42-10.
The 2013 season is the first in which Wembley has staged two games - the further expansion to three next season is regarded by some observers as a hint that there could ultimately be a team based in London.
Season tickets for the 2014 games will go on sale on 3 December to those who attended both of this season's clashes.
Individual game tickets will be released in mid-January.
The Cowboys have never played a competitive match in the UK and are joined in making their first International Series match by Detroit, Atlanta and Oakland.