Rookie quarter-back Robert Griffin III makes the first touchdown pass of his NFL career with Pierre Garcon completing the 88-yard play, as the debutant leads the Washington Redskins to a 40-32 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Plus, Houston Texans's wide receiver Andre Johnson takes a remarkable touchdown catch on his way to the 39th 100-yard game of his career, enough to see Houston to a 30-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.

