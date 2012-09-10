Griffin III stars in NFL debut

Rookie quarter-back Robert Griffin III makes the first touchdown pass of his NFL career with Pierre Garcon completing the 88-yard play, as the debutant leads the Washington Redskins to a 40-32 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Plus, Houston Texans's wide receiver Andre Johnson takes a remarkable touchdown catch on his way to the 39th 100-yard game of his career, enough to see Houston to a 30-10 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham

Video

Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Video

Magnificent stuff - Konta beats Nara in Fed Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Perry knocks out champion Selby - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Too many Man Utd critics - Mourinho

Video

We can't keep doing this - Dele Alli on FA Cup defeat

Video

Klopp criticises West Brom pitch

Video

BBC Sport pundits discuss 'phenomenal' Wenger

Video

When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Baggies boss Moore 'really delighted' after Liverpool draw

Video

Arsenal legends Pires and Wright pay homage to 'teacher' Wenger

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired