Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe announced the hosts of Afcon 2025 and 2027 during a ceremony in Cairo

Morocco will host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced.

A joint East African bid from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania has also won the rights to hold the 2027 tournament.

Morocco replace Guinea, who were stripped of the tournament in October last year because of concerns about infrastructure and facilities.

Zambia and a joint Nigeria-Benin bid were also in the running for 2025. But they agreed to withdraw in order to allow Morocco to prove its worth in the hope it will increase the chances of Africa hosting the World Cup.

Morocco is jointly bidding for the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

Patrice Motsepe, president of organisers CAF, said all of the options for both tournaments would have made Africa "proud".

He added the decisions had been based on the level of infrastructure made available by bids, including facilities, accommodation and hospitals.

"The decision that was taken today was to focus on African unity, development and growth, in the context of those countries withdrawing," Motsepe said of Morocco's success, which also came after Algeria withdrew on the eve of the vote.

"A huge amount of money is being spent on Morocco for 2025. The bid from Morocco to host the World Cup is not just for Morocco, but for the whole of Africa."

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania's selection represents the first time nations from the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) will stage the tournament since Ethiopia in 1976.

"The three nations came together because our standards and requirements are very high," added Motsepe, likening expectations for the organisation of tournaments to those held by European administrative body Uefa and the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol).

"Sometimes it requires hundreds of millions - sometimes billions - in infrastructure. It makes me proud when football brings countries together. Afcon 2027 is going to be a huge success."

The next tournament will take place in Ivory Coast from 13 January until 11 February 2024. The draw will take place in Abidjan on 12 October at 1900 GMT.