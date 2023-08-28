Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Andre Onana was signed by Manchester United as first-choice goalkeeper, replacing David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been named in Cameroon's squad for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The announcement comes nine months after he was suspended by his country's federation midway through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 27-year-old Onana joined United from Inter Milan in July, taking over as first choice at Old Trafford from David De Gea, who left after 12 years at the club.

Onana announced his international retirement after his suspension was imposed for "disciplinary reasons", thought to stem from a falling-out with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song.

In what would be a U-turn, the former Ajax player could line up against Burundi in a winner-takes-all Group C qualifier on September 12, ahead of next year's African finals, to be hosted by Ivory Coast in January and February.

Namibia top the qualifying group by one point but have completed their matches after Group C was reduced to three teams following Kenya's expulsion, with two to advance.

Cameroon hold second spot on goal difference from Burundi who they host in the decider.

The tournament itself was moved to early 2024 from this summer due to weather concerns with Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe admitting the timing is "not the ideal time because of the European clubs, but it is the only choice we have".

Former Liverpool and West Ham defender Song took over as Cameroon coach in March 2022 but saw his side eliminated at the group stage of the World Cup having only taken a point from their first two games before beating already qualified Brazil in their final match.

Song is due to speak to the media on Tuesday following the announcement of the squad.

The 2024 Afcon finals will begin on 13 January, the day United host Tottenham in the Premier League, with the final on 11 February.