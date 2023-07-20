Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Avram Grant was appointed Zambia men's coach in December 2022

Zambia men's head coach Avram Grant says "anything is possible" for the nation at the Women's World Cup.

The Copper Queens will debut at the finals when they play 2011 champions Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday.

Former Chelsea, West Ham and Ghana boss Grant has praised the squad after watching them train and draw 3-3 in a friendly with Switzerland on June 30.

"The team is ready," said Grant, who believes Zambia are part of the toughest group at the tournament, Group C.

In an interview with the Zambian Football Association external-link , he added: "The tempo was good and the players are in a good mood and looking forward to the game.

"Spain are fantastic, Japan have the tradition and there is also Costa Rica - but with the spirit and quality we have, you never know.

"The team can win games. They will be difficult games but they can do it.

"If they can bring their spirit from training to the pitch and do their best, anything is possible."

Spain, nicknamed La Roja, are sixth in Fifa's global rankings and have players of the calibre of two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas within their ranks, while Costa Rica start the tournament 41 places above 77th-ranked Zambia on the world governing body's list.

Grant said his side's 3-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win over Ivory Coast in June was an example of defying expectations.

Zambia's chief Copper Queen on her World Cup debut

"It doesn't matter who the favourites are," the 68-year-old said. "The most important thing is what you do on the pitch.

"We want to bring a winning mentality to Zambia. Having the women at the World Cup for the first time is a boost for everybody and we need to support them."

Zambia's women achieved their best ever finish at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations by coming third last year, when they also won their first Cosafa Cup title, a regional tournament for southern African sides.

The squad held a video call with the country's president, Hakainde Hichilema, earlier this week, hearing the United Party for National Development leader urge them to ignore outside distractions and keep "eyes on the ball".

Star striker Barbra Banda, who spoke on behalf of the players, received assurances from Hichilema that they would receive greater recognition and investment in future.

Asked by Hichilema whether she was "ready to score", Banda told the president it would be "no problem".

"It's a total package," added Hichilema. "We love all of you in your respective roles."