Fatma Samoura is to step down after seven years as Fifa's secretary general to spend more time with her family.

Appointed in 2016, the 60-year-old will oversee this year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand before leaving at the end of the year.

Samoura, the first female and non-European in the role, was a surprise choice after the election of Gianni Infantino as Fifa president.

"It was the best decision of my life to join Fifa," she said.

Former Senegalese diplomat and United Nations official Samoura added: "I am very proud to have led such a diverse team.

"Fifa today is a better governed, more open, more reliable and more transparent organisation. I will leave Fifa with a high sense of pride and fulfilment.

"For now, I am fully focused on the preparation and delivery of the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"From next year, I would like to spend more time with my family. I have been in love with football since I was eight years old and I feel honoured to have been on this journey."

Fifa president Infantino paid tribute to Samoura and said he respected her decision to depart.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to work with a trailblazer in the game," he added. "Ever since we met, I knew she would be superb for Fifa.

"Her passion and enthusiasm to drive change has been inspirational. Fatma will continue to contribute towards the development of the game and its social values together with us."

During Samoura's time as head of Fifa's administration, women's football has become more popular and more organised.

The 2023 Women's World Cup will be the biggest-ever women's competition and features 32 teams.