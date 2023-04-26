Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Hamza became South Africa's 100th Test player since the country's readmission when he was picked against Pakistan in 2019

South Africa batter Zubayr Hamza is poised to make his international return in June after a nine-month drug ban.

The 27-year-old, who has played six Tests, has been selected in the South Africa A squad to tour Sri Lanka.

Hamza was banned from all cricket-related activities by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last May.

He told the ICC he intended to take his own anti-allergy medication but instead ingested his father's heart medicine, containing banned substance Furosemide.

His suspension ended in December and Hamza, who has always denied taking a banned substance intentionally, has since played four first-class matches in South Africa's domestic competition.

The squad will be captained by Tony de Zorzi, who recently made his debut at Test and one-day level against West Indies.

The experienced figures of Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne, Gerald Coetzee and Tristan Stubbs - who have all competed at international level - are also included.

In a squad mixing experience and youth, 19-year-old prospect Dewald Brevis - nicknamed 'Baby AB' in honour of former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers - and 21-year-old Jordan Hermann will also make the trip.

"The squad reflects the next crop of players that are emerging from our pipeline. We also rewarded those who have performed for their respective domestic teams this past summer," said Test head coach Shukri Conrad.

"The tour will provide the opportunity for those players, together with the younger Proteas, to put their skills to the test in highly competitive, international conditions.

"It will also serve to strengthen the batting depth in the red-ball department, as we build towards the Test series against India later this year."

South Africa A squad: Tony de Zorzi (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann , Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.