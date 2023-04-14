Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in February to win their third Super Bowl

Prince Tega Wanogho had some clear objectives when he arrived in the United States from Nigeria: "play in the NBA" and "become the next LeBron James".

But things turned out rather differently because Wanogho ended up in the NFL, as opposed to the NBA, and in February he became a Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs alongside their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

And the 25-year-old offensive tackle is still trying to get his head around it all.

"I started playing football just to stay in shape," he tells BBC Sport Africa.

"A lot of people have played for 10, 15 years and not been able to get to that stage - because that's the biggest stage in (American) football.

"That's something I get to brag about someday and tell people: 'yeah, I did that'.

"It still feels like a dream to this day. There's a lot of emotions just rolling."

From Delta State to Alabama

Born in Delta State, Wanogho's journey began in 2014 when the organiser of a basketball camp in Nigeria linked him up with a coach in the United States.

That coach was Todd Taylor, a father figure who would later become Wanogho's host when the young Nigerian was awarded a scholarship to play basketball at Edgewood Academy, a private school in Montgomery, Alabama.

"I'm just a kid from Africa with a big dream. I grew up in a house where our next meal wasn't planned.

"If you actually ever get a chance to leave the country to come to the United States, that's a big deal."

But Wanogho's NBA dream was quite literally shattered by a broken leg during his first season playing for Edgewood Academy.

"The goal was to play in the NBA and possibly become the next LeBron James but I guess God actually had a different plan," he reflects.

Luckily, Edgewood also had a back-up plan. Having arrived in the USA just in time for the start of the gridiron season, Wanogho continued his scholarship in a different sport, one that put less pressure on his injured leg.

''When I came to the United States, I didn't know what American football was," he admits, before going on to explain how the chance of a free education also acted as inspiration.

"I got a scholarship, played a year of high school football, so it was an easy decision, 'OK, I'm gonna go to school, I'm gonna go to college'.

"I went to college and just stuck with it.''

Prince Tega Wanogho was born in Delta State, Nigeria

'All my fingers filled with rings'

Auburn University, also in Alabama, is where Wanogho's career really started to take off.

After five years of studying and playing college football, he made it into the 2020 NFL draft, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 210th overall pick.

"Playing in the NFL is a dream come true for me. Not everybody gets to make it," he says.

Ironically, after just one year, the Eagles allowed their new talent to join the team who would go on to beat them in Super Bowl 57.

"I'm blessed to be in the NFL and playing today, so it means a lot.''

"I never thought I was going to be at the Chiefs, then actually going on to play in the Super Bowl, but you just trust the process."

Having claimed two Super Bowls in four years (2020 and 2023), the Chiefs are now looking to build a dynasty around quarterback Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Wanogho is desperate to be part of it.

''My goal is getting another championship ring because I'm never going to be satisfied with just where I'm at," he says.

"I'm always trying to keep moving and enjoying the process. I should just keep stacking up my goals.

"That's my next process - back to work now - I don't mind getting all my fingers filled with rings."