South Sudan fans are eager to see their team qualify for the 2023 Afcon

South Sudan striker Tito Okello is confident they will qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time following a 2-1 victory in Congo on Thursday in the third round of qualifying group games.

The Bright Stars had their 1-0 lead cancelled in the 90th minute when Congo's former France youth international Thievy Bifouma scored from the penalty spot following a foul committed by Okello.

But deep into stoppage time, Okello - who plays for Iranian side Paykan FC - collected a pass on the right wing and made a decisive finish to give South Sudan their first group win.

''I went into the game knowing I had to do something and I told my teammates I was going to score the winning goal. It was a beautiful moment for everyone including the fans at home,'' Okello told the BBC, adding he is sure they will play in Ivory Coast at next year's finals.

"It is a yes with a capital Y- we are confident this time round we have to qualify for the Afcon. Winning away was not a mistake and now we look forward to the return game at home which we need to win more than anything else,"

The victory put South Sudan second in group G, level with The Gambia and Congo but three points behind leaders Mali who play on Friday. Two teams will qualify from this group.

South Sudan and Congo meet again in Dar Es Salaam on Monday in the fourth round of games.

Should South Sudan succeed in the qualification campaign, it will be their first senior Men's Nations Cup.

It was Chris Hughton's first competitive game in charge of The Black Stars

On Thursday Ghana produced a dramatic 1-0 victory over Angola thanks to a 96th minute winner from Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in Kumasi to remain top of group E.

It was Chris Hughton's first game in charge of the Black Stars.

Ex-Ghana coach Avram Grant also had his first competitive game as Zambia head coach, guiding Chipolopolo to a 3-1 win over Lesotho in Ndola.

Zambia have a good chance of qualifying from Group H where only one team can join host nation Ivory Coast who are also in this group.

In Franceville, Gabon captain Lloyd Palun scored to give the Panthers a 1-0 victory over Sudan. The victory moved Gabon to the top of Group I on seven points from three matches and a step closer to securing a place in the finals in Ivory Coast.

Algeria came from a goal down to defeat visiting Niger 2-1 thanks to a goal from captain Riyad Mahrez two minutes from time.

Riyadh Mahrez scored the winning goal for Algeria against visiting Niger

It was a third straight win for the Desert Warriors who now top Group F on nine points.