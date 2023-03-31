Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

New Tanzania head coach Adel Amrouche (second from right) has almost 30 years of coaching experience

Ahead of what could be a crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in September, Tanzania head coach Adel Amrouche has added extra spice to Group F by describing his Algerian opposite number, Djamel Belmadi, as "arrogant".

Tanzania currently sit second in the group after four games, with the Taifa Stars having recorded a victory and a defeat in their two recent fixtures against Uganda - Amrouche's first games since taking charge.

Meanwhile, table-toppers Algeria have taken maximum points so far, a record that means the Desert Foxes have booked their place at next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

The two teams will meet in Algeria in their final group match, setting up another head-to-head between Amrouche and Belmadi, on what is home turf for both, following a falling out that happened more than three years ago.

'Inciting' the Algerian public

The bad blood between the two Algerians stems from a previous Nations Cup qualifier in November 2019 when Amrouche was in charge of Botswana. The hosts lost 1-0 in Gaborone but it was after the match that tensions flared.

"I had a very bad experience - not about the game but the arrogant attitude of the coach," Amrouche told BBC Sport Africa.

"He was not friendly and professional…did not respect me and did not respect the Botswana national team.

"He incited the Algerian public against me when he told them I had asked the players to use rough tactics and this is not true."

Belmadi and Algeria - who declined to respond to Amrouche's accusations when asked for comment by the BBC - went on to prove their dominance by winning the return fixture in Blida 5-0.

Despite the damaging scoreline and personal fall-out, Amrouche says his love for his home country will always be strong.

"It will be difficult for me, especially when I hear the national anthem," he admitted, looking ahead to September's qualifier.

"You feel a great collapse, but when the whistle starts everything will change."

Adel Amrouche lost two of eight senior competitive games in charge of Kenya

A Kenyan controversy

The row with Belmadi is not the only time Amrouche has been involved in controversy while in charge of an African nation.

The 55-year-old was sacked by Kenya in August 2014 following a 1-0 aggregate loss to Lesotho in qualification for the 2015 Afcon.

At the time, he was serving a 12-month ban imposed by governing body the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for allegedly spitting at a fourth official during a qualifier in Comoros.

"With Kenya, I went 20 games without losing and won the Cecafa Cup.

"After 11 years without any titles, they offered me a five-year deal because they saw the progress of the players and the Fifa ranking."

Following an appeal, his ban for spitting was reduced to six months and he continues to deny the allegations.

"Caf banned me for something I never did but I won my case against them and I was able to take to the field again after a two-year fight."

Amrouche also initiated legal proceedings against the Kenyan Football Federation (FKF) for wrongful dismissal. In October 2019, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) ruled in his favour, awarding him a million-dollar settlement.

"The FKF let me down after that ban, they didn't help me," he lamented.

"They put me out of my house and took my car, stopped my salary."

After much delay, the FKF paid Amrouche's Cas award in 2021 and the tactician, who also had a five-year stint in charge of Burundi between 2007 and 2012 as well as short spells with Equatorial Guinea and Libya, says he learned a valuable lesson from his experience with Kenya.

"I love Kenya and (its) people," he confirmed.

"But from that time, I promised myself to respect (only those) who respect me."

A return to Algeria

Amrouche is now hoping to gain the respect of people in Tanzania by guiding his new side to what would be just their third Cup of Nations appearance, following on from 1980 and 2019.

A Saimon Msuva goal gave him a dream start, clinching a 1-0 win in Uganda in his first game.

But the Taifa Stars could not follow that up in the return fixture when a 91st-minute winner in Dar es Salaam saw the Cranes turn the tables for a 1-0 win of their own.

Tanzania, Uganda and Niger can all still qualify for the 2023 Afcon by finishing second in Group F

With just one qualifying spot left open in Group F, those results leave the two East African neighbours neck and neck, with Tanzania ahead only on goals scored.

"I'm new (to the role) and I'm going to push to change the attitude of the players, to be determined to fight (against) any team," Amrouche revealed.

"I have signed a long-term contract to help build and develop the new generation of players, and to put pathways and philosophies in place."

In September, Amrouche could well find himself heading to the country of his birth needing a result to book Tanzania's place in Ivory Coast, but he denies having conflicting emotions.

"It's not about the name of the country or club: football is my passion."

His old rival Belmadi, who led Algeria to Afcon glory in 2019, is unlikely to be in a generous mood when the two meet again.