Iliman Ndiaye's goal against Tottenham in the FA Cup was his 11th in 37 games for Sheffield United this season

Senegal midfielder Iliman Ndiaye has been described as "an unbelievable footballer" by Sheffield United team-mate Tommy Doyle.

Ndiaye's late goal in the fifth round of the FA Cup shocked Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur 1-0, taking the second-tier Blades into the quarter-finals.

Fellow midfielder Doyle, who is on loan from Manchester City, has been impressed by Ndiaye's ability to play under pressure.

"When he gets the ball, he can get out of any situation," added Doyle.

"If he's got five players around (him), sometimes you don't even shout for the ball."

Sheffield United have won the FA Cup four times - but their last triumph came nearly 100 years ago, in 1925.

"It got us through to the next round and the audience in the FA Cup is very different, so all these things make it a big goal," said United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Ndiaye, 22, has scored 11 goals in 37 games for United this season and played three times for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Championship side host Blackburn Rovers in their FA Cup quarter-final later this month.