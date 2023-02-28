Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Lamin Jallow has spent the majority of his career playing in Italy, including a successful two-year spell at Salernitana

Gambia international Lamin Jallow has issued a plea to other Turkish clubs after his current side, Adanaspor, confirmed their withdrawal from competition following February's earthquakes.

The 28-year-old winger, who was part of The Gambia's squad as they made the quarter-finals of their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last year, has played 17 games for second-tier Adanaspor this season, scoring four goals.

Located near Turkey's southern border with Syria, the city of Adana, where Adanaspor are based, has recorded more than 400 deaths due to the earthquakes that rocked the region on 6 February.

Top-flight side Adana Demirspor, also based in the city, have announced they will continue to play this season, but Adanaspor's decision to withdraw leaves Jallow as a free agent and feeling unsettled.

"It's been difficult. We suffered as a club but all the players are safe and the president," he told the BBC's World Sport podcast.

"It's a bit crazy because a lot of players are looking for a club."

"We continue to talk with different clubs, they want you to join but what the clubs want (to pay) and what I want (to earn) is a different story. I'm waiting but it's crazy."

Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation and Jallow has sympathy for Atsu's family and his club side, who have also withdrawn from competition.

"Hatayspor, they cannot play because they lost their director and one of their star players, Atsu. So, I think it was a good move not to play football," he said.

Born in The Gambia's capital Banjul, Jallow made his international debut in 2016.

As the Scorpions bid to qualify for back-to-back Afcons - with a March double-header against Mali coming up - he knows not playing regular football could hurt his chances of selection.

"Definitely, I want to play because we have some important games," Jallow emphasised.

"I was doing well, playing week in week out. But now, without playing, you cannot go to the national team."

The Turkish top-flight, the Super Lig, has now restarted following the earthquakes, and Jallow, who was based in Italy from 2014 until his move to Adanaspor last year, hopes the break in his career will also be brief.

"My agent is Italian but you don't have a lot of market in Turkey," he admitted.

"I'm here in Istanbul with my family. I'm training at the gym every day, waiting for a good call to continue playing.

"Hopefully I will get a team."