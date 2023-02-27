AFC Champions League: Odion Ighalo scores four as Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia beat Qatar's Al-Duhail 7-0
Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa
Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo scored four goals as Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia beat Qatar's Al-Duhail 7-0 on Sunday to reach the AFC Champions League final.
The former Manchester United striker scored his first goal inside 90 seconds as Al-Hilal dominated at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha.
They will face Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds in this year's two-leg final on April 29 and May 6 in Japan as they seek to secure a record-extending fifth trophy.
The AFC Champions League is the the most prestigious club competition in Asian football.
"For people watching the score must have been a surprise," the former Manchester United forward, 33, said.
Ighalo, who also played in the Premier League with Watford, left Old Trafford in 2021 after one season. He joined Al Hilal in January after 12 months at Al Shabab, who also play in Saudi Arabia.
Al Hilal are on track to become the first team to claim back-to-back titles since Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad in 2005.
