Despite the 2-1 defeat, 16-year-old goalkeeper Cathy Biya put in a strong performance on her international debut for Cameroon

Inter Milan forward Ajara Nchout says Cameroon must use the disappointment of missing out on a third consecutive Women's World Cup to "come back stronger".

The Indomitable Lionesses came agonisingly close in their final play-off game against Portugal before eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Despite dominating portions of the game at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand, Portugal sealed victory with a penalty awarded in stoppage time by the video assistant referee - that after Ajara Nchout had scored Cameroon's equaliser in the 89th minute.

The West Africans also had a goal ruled out for offside in the 84th minute.

"It was quite a difficult match because at the beginning we could see that Portugal had two very fast players on the wing," Nchout told BBC Sport Africa.

"In the second half we tried to change our system to counter them. But we were already behind."

Despite their defeat, the 30-year-old believes there is much the Lionesses can learn.

"Sometimes, in a game, things change very quickly, it's not easy to adapt.

"We learn everyday so we need to continue to learn and come back stronger."

The game was also notable for the debut performance of teenage goalkeeper Cathy Biya, brought into the team after regular number one Ange Bawou was sent off in the previous game against Thailand.

The 16-year-old showed few nerves, according to Nchout.

"I congratulate her because it's the first time that she plays a game of that calibre, and she showed what she is capable of."

The result sees Portugal qualify for their first ever World Cup, alongside Haiti who beat Chile 2-1.

It also means only four nations will represent Africa - South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, and Zambia - at this year's tournament which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.