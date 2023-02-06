Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Christian Atsu signed for Hatayspor in September 2022

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building in Hatay with injuries, his manager Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio.

The Hatayspor player, whose career has included 107 appearances for Newcastle as well as spells at Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth, was trapped after the earthquakes that killed at least 4,800 people in Turkey and Syria on 6 February.

Hatay was one of the areas closest to the epicentre of the quake, and has suffered extensive damage. The club's sporting director Taner Savut remains in the collapsed building,

"Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries," Özat told Turkish radio channel Radyo Gol.

"Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble."

Özat added: "Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."