Asisat Oshoala has scored 13 goals this season

Five-time African player of the year Asisat Oshoala was delighted with her hat-trick in Barcelona's 7-0 win over Levante as the Catalan side became the first team in football history to win 50 league games in a row.

The Nigeria international set up Ana Crnogorcevic early on before scoring three goals to help the hosts to a resounding victory at Estadio Johan Cruyff and to reach the impressive milestone.

Barcelona Femení's winning streak in the league stretches back to June 2021 - when they lost to Atletico Madrid - while their three defeats in any competition during that time all came in Europe.

"It was a nice feeling to score my first hat-trick of the season and I'm so pleased that it helped the club achieve a league record," Oshoala, 28, told BBC Sport Africa.

"Personal records count for less if it doesn't lead to a team success, the team won and we did well.

"It was a great night for the club and I just hope to continue to make a great contribution for the rest of the season."

With the victory Barcelona eclipsed Lyon Women's 46-game winning streak in the French championship from December 2011 to January 2014.

The former Liverpool and Arsenal striker Oshoala is happy to play her part in the incredible run.

"It's a good thing that we are able to achieve this together," she added.

"I'm happy to be part of this history with this group and we know every team out there will only be extra motivated to stop us.

"It's why we can celebrate now but start again in the next game with the same mentality and focus to achieve success." she said.

Since opening the campaign with two goals against Benfica in the Women's Champions League in October, Oshoala now has 13 for Barcelona who sit at the top of the Spanish Primera División with 45 points, The lead second in the table Levante by seven point and are eight ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

Africa's most decorated women's footballer, Oshoala battled injury setbacks last season and was then ruled out of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July after damaging knee ligaments in Nigeria's opening game.

However, 20 league goals in Barcelona's league title-winning campaign helped her place 16th of the 20 players shortlisted for the women's Ballon d'Or, which was retained by her teammate Alexia Putellas of Spain.