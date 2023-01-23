Rugby sevens star Collins Injera retires

Last updated on .From the section Sport Africa

Injera represented Kenya at the 2020 Olympics

Collins Injera, one of Kenya's star names in sevens rugby, has announced his retirement from the sport.

He hangs up his boots as the world's second top try scorer in sevens after crossing the line on 279 occasions.

Throughout his 17-years playing international rugby, Injera became a key figure in Kenya's sevens squad whilst also representing the 15s.

"Everything must come to an end, sometime," Injera said.

"I have always said that I will know it's time, because my body will tell me."

"For the past few months it has really 'spoken' to me so, finally, I have decided to listen to it," he said.

"I hope I made you all proud."

Injera was part of the Simbas squad at the past five Rugby Sevens World Cups, reaching the semi-finals in 2009 and 2013 - although he aim of being with them at a Rugby World Cup has remained frustrated.

One of the highlights of Injera's career was winning the Singapore leg of the World Sevens Series in 2016, as he scored two tries and was named player of the final as they beat Fiji 30-7. He also represented Kenya at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.